Південне Патагонське льодовикове поле: приголомшливий ландшафт і індикатор зміни клімату

This stunning image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite showcases the glaciers and aquamarine lakes of the Southern Patagonian Ice Field, which spans the border of Chile and Argentina. Considered one of the largest ice masses outside the polar regions, the ice field is not only a breathtaking sight but also a crucial indicator of climate change.

The formation of the ice field is a result of years of snow accumulation and compression, transforming it into ice. Shaped by the underlying topography, glaciers often form at the edges of the ice field. The image reveals several smaller and larger glaciers, including the prominent Argentinian Perito Moreno Glacier, which feeds Lake Argentino and forms an ice dam separating the lake’s main body from its southern arm.

The lakes in the area are often fed by melting glaciers, resulting in a varied color range from deep blue to grey, depending on the presence of suspended fine sediment. This sediment, known as “glacier milk,” is a product of abrasion as the glaciers move over the underlying rock. The image also showcases the Grey Glacier, located within the Torres del Paine National Park, which is divided into three parts by pieces of land.

The darker lines visible on the glaciers are moraines, accumulations of rock, soil, and debris deposited by the glaciers. Some glaciers’ terminus can be observed to have broken off, forming icebergs that now float in the fjords and lakes. The retreat of glaciers in Patagonia over the last 50 years is a clear indication of climate change and is one of the primary contributors to rising sea levels.

Satellite data, like that provided by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, plays a vital role in monitoring changes in the mass, extent, and thickness of glaciers. By doing so, scientists can better understand their impact on rising sea levels and further study the effects of climate change in this region.

джерела:

– Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2023), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO