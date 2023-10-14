Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Вражаюче природне явище: часткове сонячне затемнення

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 14, 2023
Вражаюче природне явище: часткове сонячне затемнення

A rare and awe-inspiring celestial event is set to take place in the Peace Country on Saturday morning (October 12) – a partial solar eclipse. Weather permitting, observers will have the opportunity to witness this remarkable spectacle sometime after 9 a.m.

The forecast from Environment Canada indicates a mix of sun and cloud, which provides hope for optimal viewing conditions. As the moon positions itself between the Earth and the sun, viewers will marvel at the mesmerizing sight of a bright halo surrounding the silhouette of the moon.

Astronomers classify this particular event as an “annular solar eclipse.” This classification is based on the positioning of the moon in relation to the Earth and sun. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is farthest from the Earth, resulting in a striking visual effect where the moon appears as a darkened blot against the sun’s brilliance.

Enthusiasts and photographers alike are eagerly anticipating this remarkable event. It serves as a reminder of the incredible wonders and awe-inspiring phenomena that occur in the universe.

Stay connected to weather updates and be sure to take the necessary precautions to safely observe the partial solar eclipse. Remember to protect your eyes by using certified eclipse glasses or alternative viewing methods, such as pinhole projectors.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the breathtaking beauty of a partial solar eclipse!

джерела:

– Environment Canada: weather forecast

– Timeanddate.com: eclipse visibility details

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

наука

Вчені розкривають таємниці механічних метаматеріалів

Жовтень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Важливість розширення Керівних принципів захисту планети

Жовтень 16, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Таємниці Психеї, астероїда, багатого металом

Жовтень 16, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

наука

Вчені розкривають таємниці механічних метаматеріалів

Жовтень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Важливість розширення Керівних принципів захисту планети

Жовтень 16, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Таємниці Психеї, астероїда, багатого металом

Жовтень 16, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Перший політ NASA X-59 Supersonic відкладено на наступний рік

Жовтень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі