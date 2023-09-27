NASA успішно повернуло зразок з астероїда Бенну

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a sample of the asteroid 101955 Bennu to Earth. The mission is part of a series of “sample return” missions conducted by various countries with the goal of collecting material from asteroids and other celestial bodies for study.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched on September 8, 2016, and spent two years traveling to Bennu. The spacecraft conducted a detailed survey of the asteroid before descending to an orbit of 1 kilometer, breaking a previous record set by the Rosetta spacecraft. In April and August 2020, the spacecraft performed two rehearsal landings above the asteroid’s surface to prepare for the sample retrieval.

Using a sophisticated pogo stick-like mechanism, OSIRIS-REx collected an estimated 250 grams of material from Bennu’s surface before springing off. The sample is now safely contained in a capsule to prevent contamination and will be curated by NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science directorate and Japan’s Extraterrestrial Sample Curation Center.

In addition to the successful sample return, the OSIRIS-REx mission will continue with a new objective. The spacecraft is now on a trajectory to rendezvous with the asteroid 99942 Apophis in 2029. It will spend 18 months orbiting Apophis to study its surface and analyze its composition.

Bennu was specifically selected as the target for the mission because it has undergone minimal geological evolution since the formation of the Solar System. The asteroid is primarily composed of carbon-containing compounds, including organic molecules that are crucial for life. By studying asteroids and comets up close, scientists can gain insights into the formation of the Solar System and the development of life.

Sample return missions like OSIRIS-REx provide valuable in situ data that can be compared to observations from telescopes on Earth. This helps scientists better understand the properties and behavior of asteroids. OSIRIS-REx data was also used to study the Yarkovsky effect, which affects the orbits of small asteroids due to uneven thermal emissions.

Past sample return missions, such as the manned Apollo landings to the Moon, have brought back significant amounts of material for study. The OSIRIS-REx mission adds to this legacy by further expanding our knowledge of asteroids and their significance in understanding the formation of celestial bodies and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

Джерела: NASA