Піонерська робота з білих карликів і теорії відносності

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 29, 2023
This article highlights the pioneering work of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar on white dwarfs and the inclusion of special relativity in the theory. Chandrasekhar conducted this research during his journey from India to Cambridge in 1930 at the age of 19. He was headed to pursue graduate studies with Ralph Fowler, who had been applying new theories of quantum mechanics to white dwarfs.

One of Fowler’s findings was that the density of a white dwarf is proportional to the square of its mass, given a certain chemical composition. While working on this idea, Chandrasekhar made an important realization. He understood that electrons in the central regions of white dwarf stars might be moving at speeds significant enough to make relativistic effects important. As a result, he added special relativity to the existing theory.

Chandrasekhar’s insights and calculations on the effects of relativistic physics in white dwarf stars were groundbreaking. His work laid the foundation for further research in the field and provided a deeper understanding of the behavior and properties of these celestial objects.

Chandrasekhar’s contributions to astrophysics were widely recognized, and he went on to receive numerous awards, including the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983. His groundbreaking work on white dwarfs and the incorporation of special relativity continues to have a significant impact on our understanding of stellar evolution and the physics governing the behavior of compact stellar remnants.

джерела:
– Source article: original text
– Wikipedia: Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

