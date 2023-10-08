Міське життя

наука

Вчені виявили нові докази про Зеландію, прихований континент

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 8, 2023
Scientists in New Zealand have recently made a remarkable discovery that provides fresh insights into the hidden continent of Zealandia. This discovery sheds light on the tectonic history of Zealandia and offers evidence for the breakup of the supercontinent Gondwana.

Zealandia, a mostly submerged landmass covering approximately five million square kilometers, has been a subject of great interest for scientists. In their recent study published in the scientific journal Tectonics, researchers detail their findings regarding Zealandia’s volcanism and geological structure.

The study revealed the existence of a massive volcanic region along the edge of Gondwana, estimated to be the size of New Zealand itself. This volcanic activity occurred between 100 and 60 million years ago when Zealandia broke away from the supercontinent. Magnetic signatures found in seabed rock samples and seafloor surveys were crucial in identifying this volcanic region. The rocks displayed similar characteristics to those found in New Zealand and other nearby areas, providing further confirmation.

Remarkably, the study also highlighted Zealandia’s ancient granite formation known as the Median Batholith. This granite “backbone” stretches for 4,000 kilometers from New Caledonia. The researchers believe that studying this granite formation will offer crucial insights into Zealandia’s geological history.

While this study represents a significant milestone in understanding Zealandia, there is still much more to explore and discover about this hidden continent. The scientists involved in the research stress the importance of conducting further exploration to uncover Zealandia’s complete story.

Beyond contributing to our knowledge of Zealandia, this study also enhances our understanding of tectonic processes and the evolution of Earth’s continents. It adds to the growing body of research that helps us piece together the puzzle of our planet’s geological past.

