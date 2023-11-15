Розгадка чудес місячних вихорів: вивчення кореляції з топографією

Scientists have been captivated for years by the fascinating and perplexing lunar swirls that adorn the surface of the Moon. These enigmatic features, characterized by contrasting light and dark streaks, have left researchers puzzled about their formation. However, recent evidence published in The Planetary Science Journal suggests a groundbreaking connection between lunar swirls and the topography of the Moon, shedding new light on their origin.

In the past, numerous theories have been proposed to explain the enigma of lunar swirls, ranging from magnetic anomalies and asteroid impacts to other celestial phenomena. Unfortunately, none of these hypotheses have provided a comprehensive understanding. In the quest for answers, scientists turned their attention to topography, the arrangement of geographic features on the lunar surface.

Contrary to earlier beliefs that topography played no role in the positioning or shape of lunar swirls, new investigations using data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter have uncovered intriguing correlations. In the Mare Ingenii region on the far side of the Moon, researchers observed that the bright areas of a lunar swirl were located at slightly lower elevations compared to the surrounding dark marks. A similar pattern was observed in the well-known swirl Reiner Gamma, where the bright areas were approximately 13 feet lower than the darker regions.

While the underlying mechanism connecting topography and lunar swirls is still a mystery, one possibility is that lower-lying areas create an environment conducive to the transportation of bright lunar dust. This dust could be carried through meteor impacts or even moved by the abundant static electricity present on the lunar surface, ultimately leading to increased reflectance in these regions. However, further research is necessary to fully unravel this intriguing phenomenon.

Although the exact process behind the formation of lunar swirls continues to elude scientists, the discovery of their correlation with topography opens up a new avenue for investigation. It highlights the intricate interplay between geographical features and these mystifying swirls, urging researchers to delve deeper into this captivating lunar mystery. As noted by senior scientist John Weirich, the allure of lunar swirls lies not only in their scientific significance but also in their beguiling appearance.

