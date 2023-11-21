New Database Provides Clarity on Plant Disease Names

A groundbreaking database has been launched to assist researchers and enthusiasts in easily identifying and understanding the Dutch names of plant diseases. The initiative, called the Dutch Names of Plant Diseases, was unveiled at a special symposium organized by the Royal Netherlands Phytopathological Society (KNPV) to commemorate a century of phytopathological research in Wageningen.

The collaborative effort, led by Piet Vlaming, the secretary of KNPV, brought together experts in various fields such as entomology, phytopathology, bacteriology, virology, nematology, and the company Agro4all. Their collective expertise has resulted in a reliable search system that allows users to quickly find the Dutch names of plant diseases with ease.

Unlike pests, which have distinct scientific and often Dutch names, plant diseases’ names are often based on visible symptoms and can vary across different crops. Moreover, different infestations can share the same disease name, further adding to the confusion. For example, multiple causal agents can be responsible for a “leaf spot disease.”

To address this issue and provide clarity, the KNPV established the Nederlandse Namen Plantenziekten database. Currently, the database contains information on over 1,700 plant disease infestations, and it is regularly updated to ensure its accuracy.

The new database’s significance lies in its ability to streamline research and facilitate communication within the field of plant pathology. By providing a centralized platform for accessing reliable information on plant disease names, researchers and professionals can collaborate more effectively, ensuring better detection, prevention, and management of plant diseases.

With this innovative resource, scientists, agricultural experts, and enthusiasts can tap into a comprehensive repository of plant disease names, promoting a greater understanding of phytopathology and supporting efforts in plant health preservation.

Часті питання (FAQ)

What is the Nederlandse Namen Plantenziekten database?

The Nederlandse Namen Plantenziekten database is a comprehensive collection of Dutch names for plant diseases. It aims to provide clarity and facilitate easy access to information related to plant disease names and their corresponding pests.

Who developed the database?

The database was developed through a collaborative effort between scientists from Wageningen University & Research, experts in various disciplines like entomology, bacteriology, virology, nematology, and the company Agro4all. Piet Vlaming, the secretary of the Royal Netherlands Phytopathological Society (KNPV), played a key role in initiating the development of the database.

How many plant disease infestations does the database currently cover?

The Nederlandse Namen Plantenziekten database currently contains information on over 1,700 different plant disease infestations. The database is regularly updated to ensure its accuracy and to expand its coverage.

What is the aim of the database?

The primary aim of the database is to bring clarity to the multitude of names associated with plant diseases in the Dutch context. By providing a reliable search system and a centralized platform for accessing information, the database aims to support researchers, professionals, and enthusiasts in better understanding and managing plant diseases.