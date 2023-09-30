Міське життя

Хаббл NASA зробив приголомшливе зображення лінзоподібної галактики NGC 3156

Хаббл NASA зробив приголомшливе зображення лінзоподібної галактики NGC 3156

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of NGC 3156, a lenticular galaxy located 73 million light-years away. Discovered by astronomer William Herschel in 1784, NGC 3156 is situated in the minor equatorial constellation Sextans.

Lenticular galaxies, like NGC 3156, have a central bulge of stars surrounded by a large disc, similar to spiral galaxies. However, unlike spirals, lenticulars lack prominent spiral arms. Additionally, like elliptical galaxies, lenticular galaxies primarily consist of older stars with minimal ongoing star formation and no significant hydrogen emission.

The image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope showcases the unique features of NGC 3156, including two striking threads of dark reddish-brown dust crossing the galaxy’s disk. This distinctive appearance gives lenticular galaxies their name, as they resemble lenses when viewed from the side or edge-on.

Astronomers have extensively studied NGC 3156, exploring various aspects of its composition and behavior. They have examined its globular clusters, which are roughly spherical groups of stars bound together by gravity. Additionally, scientists have investigated the interaction between stars and the supermassive black hole at the core of the galaxy.

Utilizing data collected from the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers compared stars near NGC 3156’s core with those in galaxies of similar size and black hole mass. The results showed that NGC 3156 has a higher percentage of stars being devoured by its supermassive black hole compared to its counterparts.

The captivating image of NGC 3156 offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of lenticular galaxies, furthering our understanding of these unique celestial objects. Through ongoing research and exploration, scientists hope to unveil more secrets of the universe’s vast cosmic wonders.

