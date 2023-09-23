Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Місія OSIRIS-REx: повернення зразків інопланетних порід на Землю

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 23, 2023
Місія OSIRIS-REx: повернення зразків інопланетних порід на Землю

A NASA spacecraft, the OSIRIS-REx mission, is set to conclude its seven-year journey to an asteroid and return to Earth this weekend. The mission aims to bring back unspoiled rock specimens from an alien world, which could provide valuable insights into the formation of life. The spacecraft is expected to land in Utah, with events planned to secure the asteroid sample capsule, transport it to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and then open it for further examination.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2011, following years of brainstorming and proposals. The spacecraft, built and operated by Lockheed Martin, was chosen by NASA to undertake the mission, which involves bringing asteroid material back to Earth for detailed analysis. The mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, has been envisioning the events of the mission for nearly two decades.

Bennu, the target asteroid, is believed to be a leftover relic from the early history of the Solar System. Scientists hope that the material collected from Bennu will provide answers to fundamental questions about the origin of life on Earth. The sample return capsule, currently attached to the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, contains the largest pristine sample of extraterrestrial material ever brought back from beyond the Moon.

The landing of the spacecraft will mark the beginning of the next phase of the mission, as scientists prepare to examine the asteroid material. Researchers will gather soil and water samples from the Utah desert to ensure there is no contamination of the samples. The ultimate goal is to gain a better understanding of our origins and the formation of life.

джерела:

– NASA: OSIRIS-REx Mission Website

– University of Arizona: OSIRIS-REx Mission Page

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

NASA виявило навколоземний астероїд і завершило успішну місію повернення зразків

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Втрачаються надії на відродження індійського посадкового апарата на Місяць

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Неандертальці були знавцями морепродуктів, результати дослідження

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

NASA виявило навколоземний астероїд і завершило успішну місію повернення зразків

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Втрачаються надії на відродження індійського посадкового апарата на Місяць

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Неандертальці були знавцями морепродуктів, результати дослідження

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

В Африці знайдено найдавнішу у світі споруду, побудовану людиною

Вересень 26, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі