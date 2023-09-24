Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Зразки астероїдів успішно повернули на Землю в рамках місії NASA

ByГабріель Бота

Вересень 24, 2023
Зразки астероїдів успішно повернули на Землю в рамках місії NASA

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully landed in the Utah desert after a seven-year mission to collect samples from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft released a capsule containing the asteroid fragments, which parachuted down to the landing zone. According to scientists, the capsule is estimated to hold at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid. However, the exact amount will not be known until the container is opened.

The mission involved Canada’s contribution of the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA), which scanned and measured the surface of the asteroid, providing a highly precise map that helped determine the landing site. Canada will have access to a small portion of the asteroid material collected.

Japan also played a role in the mission, having previously returned samples from two other asteroids. Each time, NASA received a portion of the samples.

The recovered capsule will be transported to a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, where a two-year analysis will take place. The sample will be unveiled to the public on October 11.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is classified as a near-Earth object because it passes close to our planet every six years. It is roughly the size of the Empire State Building. The data gathered from this mission will contribute to efforts to deflect asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth in the future.

The successful return of the asteroid samples is a significant milestone in space exploration, allowing scientists to study the raw ingredients of the solar system as they were billions of years ago. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is already targeting the asteroid Apophis for a future encounter in 2029.

джерела:
– НАСА
- Associated Press

By Габріель Бота

Схожі теми

наука

NASA виявило навколоземний астероїд і завершило успішну місію повернення зразків

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Втрачаються надії на відродження індійського посадкового апарата на Місяць

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Неандертальці були знавцями морепродуктів, результати дослідження

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

NASA виявило навколоземний астероїд і завершило успішну місію повернення зразків

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Втрачаються надії на відродження індійського посадкового апарата на Місяць

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Неандертальці були знавцями морепродуктів, результати дослідження

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

В Африці знайдено найдавнішу у світі споруду, побудовану людиною

Вересень 26, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі