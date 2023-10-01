Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

NASA опублікувало фотографії панорами Місяця Сатурна, яких раніше не бачили

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 1, 2023
NASA опублікувало фотографії панорами Місяця Сатурна, яких раніше не бачили

NASA has shared new images of one of Saturn’s moons, Pan, comparing its unique features to various food dishes. The photos were captured by the Cassini spacecraft and reveal the moon in unprecedented detail. The ridge around Pan’s equator gives it a distinctive “dumpling” shape, similar to another moon called Atlas. Pan orbits Saturn from within a gap in one of the planet’s rings and completes an orbit every 13.8 hours at an altitude of 83,000 miles.

The images portray different perspectives of Pan, with one appearing to be from above and the other from below. This variation in angles occurred as the Cassini spacecraft passed within 15,300 miles of the moon, marking the craft’s closest-ever encounter with Pan.

Pan was first discovered by M.R. Showalter, who used images captured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Currently, Saturn is known to have 145 moons, as recognized by the International Astronomical Union. In May of this year, a team of scientists led by Edward Ashton discovered an additional 62 moons. The influx of newly discovered moons led to the adoption of names from various mythologies beyond Greco-Roman, such as Gallic, Inuit, and Norse stories.

NASA elaborates that Pan, named after the Greek god of nature and the forest, is a satyr, which resembles a man with the hind legs and hooves of a goat.

These fascinating images provide valuable insights into the composition and characteristics of Saturn’s moon, Pan, further enhancing our understanding of the diverse and complex nature of the solar system.

джерела:
– NASA (www.nasa.gov)
– Space.com (www.space.com)
– Fox News (www.foxnews.com)

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

наука

Революційний біосенсор на основі білка, розроблений для виявлення протипіхотних мін і боєприпасів, що не вибухнули на основі тротилу

Жовтень 3, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Марсохід NASA Perseverance зняв марсіанського пилового диявола в кратері Джезеро

Жовтень 3, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Астероїд 2008 QY: деталі та потенційні наслідки

Жовтень 3, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Революційний біосенсор на основі білка, розроблений для виявлення протипіхотних мін і боєприпасів, що не вибухнули на основі тротилу

Жовтень 3, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Марсохід NASA Perseverance зняв марсіанського пилового диявола в кратері Джезеро

Жовтень 3, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Астероїд 2008 QY: деталі та потенційні наслідки

Жовтень 3, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Мікробіологія гнійного гідраденіту та його зв’язок із мікробіомом шкіри: висновки Тамії Гарріс-Трін, доктора медицини, доктора філософії

Жовтень 3, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі