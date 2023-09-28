Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

NASA виявило, що зразок астероїда містить чорний пил і уламки

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 28, 2023
NASA виявило, що зразок астероїда містить чорний пил і уламки

NASA scientists have found black dust and debris on the avionics deck of the canister holding the first deep space asteroid sample collected in U.S. history. The discovery was made after removing the aluminum lid from the canister of the OSIRIS-REx mission. The dust is believed to be part of the sample and will undergo a quick analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in September 2016, collected samples from the carbon-rich asteroid Bennu using a long stick vacuum. However, some of the sample’s contents were lost due to a jammed door after collection. The spacecraft has now begun its journey back to Earth after observing and collecting samples over a period of seven years.

Bennu is considered the most “potentially hazardous” asteroid in the solar system, with a less than 0.05% chance of impacting Earth in the late 2100s. Some scientists believe that asteroids like Bennu may have played a role in making Earth habitable by delivering essential elements such as water, atmospheric molecules, and organic materials necessary for the origin of life.

The sample, consisting of about a cup of rubble, was recently delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Curation experts will disassemble the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) to access the sample inside. A new laboratory specifically designed for the OSIRIS-REx mission will be used for this purpose.

To preserve the sample’s integrity, the TAGSAM will be placed in a sealed transfer container to maintain a nitrogen environment for up to two hours. It will then be transferred to a “glovebox,” allowing scientists and engineers to work with the sample without contamination.

The reveal of the sample will be livestreamed on NASA’s website on October 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

Джерело: Fox News (URL не надано)

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Неймовірний годинник із метеоритними вставками встановив рекорд Гіннеса

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

NASA опублікувало фотографії панорами Місяця Сатурна, яких раніше не бачили

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Гольфстрім слабшає, а наслідки глибокі

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Неймовірний годинник із метеоритними вставками встановив рекорд Гіннеса

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

NASA опублікувало фотографії панорами Місяця Сатурна, яких раніше не бачили

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Гольфстрім слабшає, а наслідки глибокі

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

NASA вибирає SpaceX для запуску малих супутників для вивчення космічної погоди

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі