Нова стаття: Астронавти готуються до технічного виходу у відкритий космос на Міжнародній космічній станції

Final preparations are underway for a maintenance spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) as the Expedition 70 crew gears up for the task. On Wednesday, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara will embark on a nearly seven-hour spacewalk to remove radio communications gear and swap hardware that allows the ISS’s solar arrays to track the Sun.

The spacewalk, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. EDT, marks the first time both astronauts will venture outside the space station. Mission managers have given the go-ahead for NASA TV to provide live coverage of the event starting at 6:30 a.m. EDT on the agency’s app and website.

Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency and Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) joined Moghbeli and O’Hara for the daylong spacewalk preparations. The team underwent standard medical exams, including temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and respiratory checks. Additionally, they reviewed the spacewalk procedures and held a final readiness conference with ground specialists.

Inside the Quest airlock, the astronauts readied their tools and spacesuits in preparation for the upcoming spacewalk. The maintenance activity will mark the 12th spacewalk conducted at the ISS this year.

Meanwhile, the space station’s three cosmonauts focused on their daily scientific research and maintenance tasks in the Roscosmos segment of the station. Flight Engineer Oleg Kononenko participated in a 24-hour session measuring his cardiac and blood pressure activity, while Flight Engineer Nikolai Chub completed clean-up tasks from the previous week’s spacewalk. Flight Engineer Konstantin Borisov assisted with life support and maintenance duties throughout the day.

Питання та відповіді:

Q: What will the astronauts do during the spacewalk?

A: The astronauts will remove radio communications gear and swap hardware for the ISS’s solar arrays.

Q: Will the spacewalk be broadcasted?

A: Yes, NASA TV will provide live coverage of the spacewalk on the agency’s app and website.

Q: How many spacewalks have been conducted at the ISS this year?

A: This will be the 12th spacewalk conducted at the ISS in 2021.