Дослідження наноносіїв виявило високу поширеність антитіл проти поліетиленгліколю (ПЕГ) серед населення Німеччини

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research has shed light on the prevalence of antibodies against polyethylene glycol (PEG) in the German population. PEG is a common substance used in cosmetics, food, and medicine. The presence of antibodies against PEG can significantly impact the effectiveness of medical therapies using nanocarriers.

The researchers aimed to investigate the extent to which antibodies against PEG are already present in German society and how they may affect the use of nanocarriers in medical treatments. Antibodies are typically produced by the immune system to combat viral infections. However, it has been discovered that antibodies can also develop against PEG, a molecule with a relatively simple structure.

PEG is used in medicine to act as a protective coating for nanosized drug carriers, enhancing their circulation time in the bloodstream. This is particularly relevant for the development of nanocarriers in cancer therapies. However, the study found that antibodies against PEG attach themselves to the coated nanocarriers, rendering them visible to the immune system and hindering their therapeutic effects.

The research team examined over 500 blood samples taken from patients in 2019. They discovered that PEG antibodies were detectable in 83% of the samples. Interestingly, the concentration of these antibodies was found to be inversely proportional to the age of the individuals tested, suggesting that the prevalence of antibodies may be influenced by the recent increase in PEG usage and the variation of the immune system with age.

The findings of this study have significant implications for future medical therapies using nanocarriers. The researchers believe that therapies may need to be adjusted to account for the immune system’s response to PEG antibodies. Possible modifications could include replacing PEG with alternative substances or individualizing the amount of active ingredient according to the antibody concentration in a patient’s blood.

Further research is planned to explore how nanocarrier therapies can be adapted to overcome the challenges posed by antibodies against PEG. The goal is to develop innovative approaches that ensure the effective delivery of drugs in medical treatments.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of understanding the prevalence and impact of antibodies against PEG in the development of nanocarriers for medical therapies. By addressing these challenges, researchers can improve the efficacy and safety of nanocarrier-based treatments and potentially revolutionize healthcare outcomes.

джерела:

– Nanoscale Horizons (2023). DOI: 10.1039/D3NH00198A

– Max Planck Society