Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Таємничий вибух налякав жителів Мельбурна

ByГабріель Бота

Жовтень 18, 2023
Таємничий вибух налякав жителів Мельбурна

Residents in Melbourne’s northern suburbs were left puzzled by a loud explosion-like noise that was heard late at night. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a flash of light was followed by a loud bang just before 9pm. The incident, which occurred in Doreen, prompted residents to investigate the source of the sound.

Although the cause of the noise remains uncertain, some locals expressed their belief that it was caused by a meteorite. Similar reports emerged from other areas, including Balwyn, Diamond Creek, Doncaster, Fairfield, and Hawthorn. This is not the first time such an event has occurred in the region. In a similar incident in August, a ball of light accompanied by a loud boom was witnessed in Victorian skies, and the space agency later confirmed that it was likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

As the investigation into this recent explosion-like noise continues, many residents are left wondering about the strange occurrence. The footage has garnered significant attention on social media, sparking discussions and theories. The possibility of a meteorite or other celestial object causing the noise has captivated the minds of both locals and online observers.

The fascination with unexplained phenomena is not uncommon. People are often intrigued by mysteries that challenge their understanding of the world. It is incidents like these that remind us of how vast and unpredictable the universe can be.

джерела:
– Схід сонця
– Social media reports

By Габріель Бота

Схожі теми

наука

Останні космічні новини: отримуйте інформацію за допомогою підписки

Жовтень 20, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Вулканічна активність на російському півострові Камчатка

Жовтень 20, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Планети розміром із Землю частіше зустрічаються навколо червоних карликів? Можливо ні

Жовтень 20, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

наука

Останні космічні новини: отримуйте інформацію за допомогою підписки

Жовтень 20, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Вулканічна активність на російському півострові Камчатка

Жовтень 20, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Планети розміром із Землю частіше зустрічаються навколо червоних карликів? Можливо ні

Жовтень 20, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Зменшення морського льоду в Антарктиді викликає занепокоєння в усьому світі та Новій Зеландії

Жовтень 20, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі