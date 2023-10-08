Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

В Іспанії розкопали нового «гігантського» динозавра

ByВікі Ставропулу

Жовтень 8, 2023
В Іспанії розкопали нового «гігантського» динозавра

Researchers in Spain have recently discovered a previously unknown species of dinosaur that lived 122 million years ago. The dinosaur, known as Garumbatitan morellensis, was a herbivore with a long neck and is estimated to have measured more than 80 feet in length and stood over 30 feet tall. According to paleontologists José Miguel Gasulla and Francisco Ortega from Spain’s National University of Distance Education, Garumbatitan morellensis is likely to be one of the largest dinosaurs on record.

In a study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, the researchers described the anatomical characteristics of the new dinosaur species. The sauropod had a long neck, long tail, small head, and thick, pillar-like legs. This set of anatomical features distinguishes Garumbatitan morellensis from other herbivorous dinosaurs.

The discovery of this new dinosaur species provides important insights into the evolutionary history of sauropods in Europe. Pedro Mocho, one of the study authors, stated that Garumbatitan is one of the largest sauropods found in the Lower Cretaceous of Europe. The well-preserved remains of this dinosaur contribute valuable information about the early members of a sauropod group called Somphospondyli, which were the only sauropod group present in the Iberian Peninsula before the mass extinction of non-avian dinosaurs.

The researchers believe that the study of Garumbatitan morellensis will shed light on the initial evolution of this sauropod group. By reconstructing its remains, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the characteristics and behavior of these ancient giants.

джерела:
– El Mundo: Spanish researchers discover one of the largest dinosaurs in the world in Morella
– El País: Spanish researchers identify a new dinosaur that lived in the Morella area
– Newsweek: Giant Newly-Discovered Dinosaur Once Roamed Europe

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

NASA попереджає про близьке наближення астероїда 2023 TM3

Жовтень 10, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Виверження сонячного спалаху викликає занепокоєння щодо потенційної сонячної бурі

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Надмасивна чорна діра в M87 підтверджує теорії Ейнштейна

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

наука

NASA попереджає про близьке наближення астероїда 2023 TM3

Жовтень 10, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Виверження сонячного спалаху викликає занепокоєння щодо потенційної сонячної бурі

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Надмасивна чорна діра в M87 підтверджує теорії Ейнштейна

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Над Антарктидою виявлено величезну озонову діру

Жовтень 10, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі