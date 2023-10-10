Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

У новому аерокосмічному центрі Семюеля Ошіна розміститься космічний шаттл «Індевор».

ByМамфо Брешіа

Жовтень 10, 2023
У новому аерокосмічному центрі Семюеля Ошіна розміститься космічний шаттл «Індевор».

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the permanent home of NASA’s retired space shuttle Endeavour, held its official ground-breaking ceremony on June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. The center, when it opens, will feature 150 exhibits spread across three multi-level galleries, titled “Air,” “Space,” and “Shuttle.” It will occupy four floors and 100,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The new space center, located at the California Science Center, will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the history and technological advancements of air and space travel. The exhibits will showcase various artifacts and interactive displays to engage and educate visitors of all ages.

One of the highlights of the center will be the display of the space shuttle Endeavour itself. The shuttle will be exhibited in an upright position, allowing visitors to see it up close and explore its interior. The shuttle’s mission patches, worn by the astronauts during their flights, were also showcased during the ground-breaking ceremony.

Additionally, the center will feature a space gallery that provides a glimpse into the wonders of outer space. Visitors will have the chance to learn about celestial bodies, space exploration missions, and the latest discoveries in space science. The gallery will incorporate stunning visuals and interactive exhibits to make the experience memorable.

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is a significant addition to Los Angeles’ cultural landscape and will undoubtedly attract space enthusiasts and curious minds alike. It will serve as a platform to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM fields and continue pushing the boundaries of human space exploration.

джерела:

– Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer

– California Science Center

– НАСА

By Мамфо Брешіа

Схожі теми

наука

Сонячні бурі: загроза сучасним технологіям та інфраструктурі

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Кільця стародавніх дерев показують руйнівну сонячну бурю, яка може вплинути на сучасну цивілізацію

Жовтень 12, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Марсіанський вертоліт NASA Ingenuity встановив новий рекорд швидкості під час 62-го польоту

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу

Ти пропустив

наука

Сонячні бурі: загроза сучасним технологіям та інфраструктурі

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Кільця стародавніх дерев показують руйнівну сонячну бурю, яка може вплинути на сучасну цивілізацію

Жовтень 12, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Марсіанський вертоліт NASA Ingenuity встановив новий рекорд швидкості під час 62-го польоту

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Вчені виявили велику кількість води та вуглецю у зразку астероїда, що підтверджує теорію походження життя

Жовтень 12, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі