Як вчені використовують надшвидкісні лазерні імпульси, щоб вловити рух електронів

Scientists have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking research on the movement of electrons using ultrafast laser pulses. Electrons, which play a crucial role in the structure of atoms and molecules, move at an incredibly fast pace. To capture their motion, physicists have developed tools that operate on the attosecond scale.

An attosecond is one billionth of a billionth of a second, making it a unit of time that is difficult to comprehend. Attosecond pulses, similar to a fast shutter or a strobe light in photography, are used to illuminate the ultrafast motion of electrons. These pulses are generated using powerful lasers.

When directed at atoms of a noble gas like argon, a high-powered femtosecond laser pulse creates a strong electric field that lowers the “wall” that confines electrons within an atom. Electrons, in a process called quantum tunneling, pass through this lowered wall and are then accelerated and slammed back into their parent atoms by the laser’s electric field. This recollision process generates bursts of laser light that last for attosecond durations.

To capture these attosecond movies of electron motion, pump-probe spectroscopy is employed. A “pump” pulse initiates the motion of the electrons, while a “probe” pulse captures their image at different intervals. Sophisticated techniques such as photoelectron spectroscopy and photon spectroscopy are used to capture information on the motion of electrons.

These attosecond movies provide fundamental insights into the behavior of electrons on an incredibly short time scale. Researchers have already measured the location of electric charge in organic molecules, which could have implications for controlling electric currents on the molecular scale.

Beyond fundamental research, the ability to control electron behavior on the attosecond scale has potential applications in various fields. It could enable laser control of chemical reactions, leading to the creation of new molecules that cannot be synthesized using existing techniques. Additionally, the short wavelength of attosecond pulses may find applications in extreme-ultraviolet (EUV) lithography for semiconductor manufacturing.

In conclusion, the ability to capture the movement of electrons using ultrafast laser pulses has opened new doors for understanding and controlling their behavior on the attosecond scale. This knowledge has the potential to revolutionize chemical synthesis, electronic switching, and semiconductor manufacturing in the future.

