Приготуйтеся до сліпучого показу: Метеоритний дощ Леонідів

If you have a clear sky forecasted for early Tuesday morning, don’t miss the opportunity to witness a stunning celestial event. The Leonid meteor shower, characterized by a bright outburst of shooting stars, could be visible if you find a dark spot to gaze at the night sky.

Every November, Earth traverses a wide expanse of ice and dust left behind by the Comet Tempel-Tuttle, officially known as 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. This comet, discovered in 1865, orbits the Sun and intersects with Earth’s path approximately every 33 years. After its last encounter in 1998, it is currently far beyond Saturn’s orbit and gradually heading back for its next approach in 2031.

During November, our planet plows through the remnants of Comet Tempel-Tuttle, resulting in the annual Leonid Meteor Shower. Patient observers can spot several bright meteors streaking across the sky each night from the Leo constellation between November 3 and December 2. However, the peak of the meteor shower occurs around November 17 when Earth passes through the densest part of the comet’s debris stream. During this peak, you can expect to see between 10 and 15 meteors per hour, making for an impressive display.

Leonid meteors are known for their high speed, exceeding 70 kilometers per second, which makes them exceptionally bright. They often leave behind glowing trails of ionized gases called “persistent trains,” which can linger in the atmosphere for several minutes or even hours after the meteor has disappeared.

Excitingly, this year’s Leonids might have an additional peak on the morning of Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Research by astronomer Mikhail Maslov suggests that Earth will intersect the concentrated debris trail released by Comet Tempel-Tuttle in 1733, resulting in enhanced meteor activity. If Maslov’s predictions hold true, this second peak could generate even brighter meteors than usual, offering a remarkable show for skywatchers despite the presence of a Waxing Gibbous Moon.

Питання та відповіді:

Q: When is the best time to observe the Leonid meteor shower?

A: The peak of the Leonid meteor shower usually occurs around November 17 each year, but patient observers can spot meteors between November 3 and December 2.

Q: Where should I look in the sky to see the Leonid meteor shower?

A: The meteors appear to radiate outward from the constellation Leo. Look towards the Leo constellation and scan the sky for shooting stars.

Q: How fast do Leonid meteors travel?

A: Leonid meteors travel at speeds exceeding 70 kilometers per second, making them incredibly fast and bright.

Q: What are persistent trains?

A: Persistent trains are glowing trails of ionized gases left behind by meteors, which can remain visible in the atmosphere for minutes or even hours after the meteor has passed.