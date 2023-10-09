Міське життя

наука

Еволюція рентгенівської активності М-карлика з часом

ByМамфо Брешіа

Жовтень 9, 2023
M dwarfs, the majority of stars in the nearby stellar neighborhood, have slow rates of nuclear evolution and minimal changes to their observable properties over astronomical timescales. However, they exhibit powerful magnetic dynamos that result in significant X-ray to UV activity compared to their bolometric luminosities. This magnetic activity undergoes a decline over time, making it an important factor in determining the age of M dwarfs.

Studying the X-ray to UV activity of M dwarfs is crucial for understanding their outer atmospheres and for comparing the behaviors of different spectral type subsets. This is particularly important for M dwarfs with partially versus fully convective interiors.

Besides stellar astrophysics, studying the X-ray to UV activity of M dwarfs over time is also essential for investigating the atmospheres and habitability of any exoplanets they may host. Earth-sized exoplanets are commonly found orbiting M dwarfs, and it is believed that thermal escape, driven by the X-ray to UV activity of M dwarfs, is the dominant atmospheric loss mechanism for these planets.

The Living with a Red Dwarf program has recently produced calibrated M dwarf age-rotation relationships. These relationships allow for a better understanding of how the X-ray activity of M dwarfs evolves over time. These findings indicate that there is an initial “saturation phase” where high activity levels are sustained for a period before an inflection point is reached. After this point, the activity decreases at an accelerated rate. Previous studies had assumed a constant level of activity during the saturation phase, but the new findings suggest that a slight decrease occurs during this phase.

In conclusion, studying the evolution of M dwarf X-ray activity over time is crucial for understanding the properties of M dwarfs, as well as for determining the habitability of exoplanets hosted by these stars.

джерела:
– астро-ф.ЕП
– Engle & Guinan 2023

