Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Джона Грюнсфельда призначено головним директором зі стратегії та членом правління Copernicus Space Corporation

ByГабріель Бота

Вересень 29, 2023
Джона Грюнсфельда призначено головним директором зі стратегії та членом правління Copernicus Space Corporation

Physicist John Grunsfeld, Ph.D., former astronaut and head of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, has been appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Copernicus Space Corporation. Copernicus, a prominent player in space exploration and mission innovation, is focused on developing a unique space platform for distributed, intelligent Swarm Exploration™ and diversified space applications.

The corporation leverages deep knowledge of astrophysics, space systems engineering, and synthetic biology to revolutionize space mission cost and capabilities. Their long-term vision involves developing miniaturized, semi-autonomous space probes with advanced in situ detection capacity. These probes aim to search for existing or extinct microbial life within our solar system.

John Grunsfeld brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new roles. As a physicist and former astronaut, he has a deep understanding of the complexities of space exploration and scientific discovery. His leadership as the head of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate has propelled groundbreaking missions in planetary science, astrophysics, heliophysics, and Earth science.

With Grunsfeld on board, Copernicus is poised to make significant advancements in their mission to explore space and uncover the mysteries of our universe. His insights as Chief Strategy Officer will guide the corporation in developing innovative strategies and partnerships to further their goals. As a member of the Board of Directors, he will contribute to the overall strategic direction and decision-making processes of the company.

Copernicus’ unique approach to space exploration holds immense potential for the future of space missions and scientific discovery. By developing miniaturized, semi-autonomous space probes, they aim to increase the capabilities of in situ detection and revolutionize the cost-effectiveness of space missions. With Grunsfeld’s appointment, Copernicus is well-equipped to achieve their vision and push the boundaries of space exploration.

джерела:
– Copernicus Space Corporation
– НАСА

By Габріель Бота

Схожі теми

наука

Неймовірний годинник із метеоритними вставками встановив рекорд Гіннеса

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

NASA опублікувало фотографії панорами Місяця Сатурна, яких раніше не бачили

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Гольфстрім слабшає, а наслідки глибокі

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Неймовірний годинник із метеоритними вставками встановив рекорд Гіннеса

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

NASA опублікувало фотографії панорами Місяця Сатурна, яких раніше не бачили

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Гольфстрім слабшає, а наслідки глибокі

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

NASA вибирає SpaceX для запуску малих супутників для вивчення космічної погоди

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі