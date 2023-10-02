Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Японський місячний посадковий апарат почав подорож до Місяця

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 2, 2023
Японський місячний посадковий апарат почав подорож до Місяця

A Japanese spacecraft, known as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), has successfully performed an engine burn to leave Earth’s orbit and commence its mission to the moon. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) made the announcement that SLIM fired its main engine for 39 seconds while flying above the South Atlantic Ocean. If everything goes according to plan, the spacecraft will have its first encounter with the moon on October 4th.

SLIM was launched to Earth’s orbit on September 6th, along with the X-ray telescope, XRISM. The SLIM team spent several weeks ensuring that all the systems on the spacecraft were functioning correctly before initiating the engine burn. XRISM will remain in Earth’s orbit, while SLIM embarks on its long and fuel-efficient journey to the moon.

Although SLIM’s landing attempt is still a few months away, its upcoming lunar swing-by on October 4th is an important milestone in the mission. JAXA officials have estimated that SLIM will likely reach lunar orbit three to four months after launch, with the landing attempt occurring a month or two after that.

If successful, SLIM’s landing will be significant as it aims to touch down within 328 feet of its intended target point inside Shioli, a small crater on the moon’s near side. This precision landing capability opens up possibilities for future missions to explore scientifically intriguing areas on the moon and other celestial bodies.

To date, only the Soviet Union, the United States, China, and India have achieved soft landings on the moon. SLIM’s mission represents another step forward in lunar exploration and serves as a testament to Japan’s growing presence in space exploration.

джерела:
– Японське агентство аерокосмічних досліджень (JAXA)
– X (раніше Twitter)

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

наука

Виявлено новий метод енергоефективного виробництва сечовини

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Стародавня архітектурна техніка надихає на новий підхід до підвищення продуктивності металево-органічної конструкції

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Важливість керування налаштуваннями файлів cookie для персоналізованого веб-досвіду

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Виявлено новий метод енергоефективного виробництва сечовини

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Стародавня архітектурна техніка надихає на новий підхід до підвищення продуктивності металево-органічної конструкції

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Важливість керування налаштуваннями файлів cookie для персоналізованого веб-досвіду

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Південнокорейські дослідники протестують проти запропонованих урядом скорочень бюджету на дослідження

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі