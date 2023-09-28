Міське життя

Космічний телескоп Джеймса Вебба знімає зміну пір року на Сатурні

ByМамфо Брешіа

Вересень 28, 2023
A new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets reveals how the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured unprecedented images of Saturn’s changing seasons. Since the conclusion of NASA’s Cassini-Huygens mission in 2017, JWST has been providing valuable insights into Saturn’s atmospheric dynamics.

Using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), researchers were able to capture infrared images of Saturn’s northern hemisphere during summertime. These images allowed them to analyze the structure of Saturn’s clouds and measure the distribution of temperatures and chemicals in the atmosphere.

One of the notable findings from the images is the warming of Saturn’s north polar stratospheric vortex, a circulation pattern of gases. Previously observed during Saturn’s spring, this vortex was expected to cool and dissipate as winter approaches. The images also revealed a reversal of the airflow pattern in Saturn’s stratosphere, indicating a scarcity of hydrocarbons at northern latitudes.

The MIRI data also allowed researchers to map the distribution of several gases for the first time. Water in the troposphere and ethylene, benzene, methyl, and carbon dioxide in the stratosphere were among the gases detected. Additionally, high levels of ammonia were observed at Saturn’s equator, suggesting similarities to Jupiter’s atmospheric processes.

These findings provide valuable insights into Saturn’s late summertime in its northern hemisphere. The success of MIRI demonstrates the advanced capabilities of JWST in studying planetary dynamics. The research contributes to our understanding of planetary weather patterns and the impact of changing seasons on atmospheric conditions.

Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets

джерела:
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023JE007924
– Stanley, S. (2023), James Webb Space Telescope captures Saturn’s changing seasons, Eos, 104, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023EO230371

