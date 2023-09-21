India has a long-standing history of solar research, dating back to the late 19th century. The country’s solar research efforts were initiated by HF Blanford, the first Director General of the India Meteorological Department, who proposed in 1881 the need for accurate records of the sun’s heating power and its effects on the earth’s surface. Ruchi Ram Sahni, a pioneer of science popularization in Punjab, joined Blanford’s team in 1885 as the Second Assistant Meteorological Reporter.

The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KSO) was established in 1899 and became a significant hub for solar astronomy. In 1909, British astronomer J Evershed made a groundbreaking discovery at the KSO, which became known as the “Evershed effect.” The KSO also played a role in the discovery of the famous “Raman effect” in 1928, with KS Krishnan being one of the co-authors of the research paper.

In continuation of India’s solar research legacy, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) was established in Bengaluru in 1971. It absorbed the observatories at Kodaikanal and Kavalur and has since made significant contributions to solar research. The IIA has developed the Visible Line Emission Coronagraph, a key component of the upcoming Indian observatory mission, Aditya-L1.

Aditya-L1 is set to reach its destination in early next year, where it will observe the sun’s photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers. Its primary objective, however, is to study space weather and monitor the unpredictable spikes in the magnetic field caused by coronal mass ejections from the sun. These coronal mass ejections can pose a threat to technology-dependent civilization by damaging satellites and electrical grids.

The timing of Aditya-L1’s mission aligns with the expected peak of the sunspot activity cycle in 2026. Other organizations, such as NASA and the UK government, have also been monitoring space weather to mitigate its potential risks.

Indian cosmic ray experiments have also made significant contributions to space research. The GRAPES-3 experiment, a collaboration between India and Japan, discovered a “transient weakening of the earth’s magnetic shield” that correlated with a solar storm in 2015. This research, published in Physical Review Letters, demonstrated the importance of accurate storm arrival time prediction to minimize economic losses during a global shutdown.

The rich tradition of solar research in India, combined with its growing expertise in space weather monitoring, highlights the country’s commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and protecting against potential hazards associated with solar activity.

Sources: Arun Kumar Grover