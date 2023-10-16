A recent study presented at the Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting has revealed new insights into how impacts have affected the complex organic compounds found on the dwarf planet Ceres. The research aims to determine the origin of these aliphatic molecules and assess Ceres’ habitability.

Previous studies have suggested that the organics on Ceres could have been delivered by a comet or other organic-rich impactor, while others propose that the molecules formed on the dwarf planet itself. However, regardless of their origin, it is clear that the organics on Ceres have been influenced by the numerous impacts it has experienced.

Lead researcher Terik Daly, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, explained that the team wanted to explore how impacts affect these organics. They found that the organics are more widespread than initially reported and have shown resilience to impacts under Ceres-like conditions.

To better understand the impact effects, the researchers conducted a series of experiments at the NASA Ames Vertical Gun Range. These experiments simulated the typical impact conditions on Ceres, varying the impact speeds and angles.

In addition to the experiments, the researchers combined data from two different instruments on the Dawn spacecraft to investigate the organics in finer detail. By extrapolating the compositional information from the spectrometer data to the camera’s higher spatial resolution, they were able to map potential organic-rich areas on Ceres more accurately.

The results of their analyses suggest that the organics on Ceres likely formed in the presence of water. The presence of water is indicated by the correlation between the organics and other minerals like carbonates, which are known to be associated with water.

These findings raise the possibility of a large interior reservoir of organics within Ceres, increasing its astrobiological potential. The researchers hope that future NASA missions, such as Lucy, will provide further insights into the organics present on Ceres.

джерела:

– НАСА

– Лабораторія прикладної фізики університету Джонса Гопкінса

– Університет Меріленда

– Геологічне товариство Америки