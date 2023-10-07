Міське життя

Детальний погляд на NGC 685: спіральна галактика з перемичками

ByВікі Ставропулу

Жовтень 7, 2023
In the grand finale of Galaxy Week, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has graced us with a stunning image of NGC 685, a barred spiral galaxy located in the constellation Eridanus. Situated approximately 58 million light-years away, this captivating galaxy is visible from the southern hemisphere at certain times.

NGC 685 boasts a diameter of around 60,000 light-years, making it slightly smaller than our very own Milky Way galaxy. Upon closer inspection, the Hubble image unveils patches of vibrant blue dispersed along the arms of the galaxy. These patches are star clusters, which are groups of stars held together by their gravitational attraction.

Additionally, the image showcases wisps of dark red near the central bar of NGC 685. These dark red portions represent interstellar gas and dust, the building blocks from which stars are born. This image will play a vital role in scientific research focused on the formation and evolution of star clusters.

The Hubble Space Telescope continues to contribute to our understanding of the universe, thanks to its remarkable capabilities. As one of the most renowned and powerful astronomical observatories ever deployed into space, Hubble’s position above Earth’s atmosphere allows it to capture clear and detailed images, unfettered by atmospheric distortions.

To witness the cosmic magnificence of NGC 685 and delve into the mysteries of star cluster formation, the Hubble Space Telescope once again proves to be an invaluable asset to the scientific community and astronomy enthusiasts alike.

джерела:
– Космічний телескоп NASA/ESA Hubble
– Twitter (@NASAHubble)

