Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Останній Супермісяць 2023 року освітить нічне небо

ByМамфо Брешіа

Вересень 27, 2023
Останній Супермісяць 2023 року освітить нічне небо

The night sky will be graced with the sight of the fourth and final supermoon of 2023 this week. A supermoon occurs when a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA, this upcoming supermoon, known as the Corn Moon or Harvest Moon, will rise on Thursday night and will appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

This particular supermoon is extra special as it coincides with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23. NASA estimates that the moon will be approximately 224,854 miles away from Earth, making it about 5% larger and 13% brighter than the average full moon in 2023.

If you miss this week’s supermoon, you will have to wait until September 2024 to witness the next one. However, this celestial event is not only significant for its astronomical beauty. It also aligns with the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major holiday celebrated in China, and Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the mesmerizing sight of the final supermoon of 2023. It will be an enchanting experience to witness the moon in all its magnificence, shining brightly upon the autumn night sky.

джерела:
– НАСА

By Мамфо Брешіа

Схожі теми

наука

NASA відкладає запуск місії Psyche Asteroid для оновлення конфігурації двигуна

Вересень 29, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Відкриття стародавньої скам’янілості морської черепахи дає змогу зрозуміти еволюційну історію

Вересень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Розуміння файлів cookie та політики конфіденційності

Вересень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа

Ти пропустив

наука

NASA відкладає запуск місії Psyche Asteroid для оновлення конфігурації двигуна

Вересень 29, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Відкриття стародавньої скам’янілості морської черепахи дає змогу зрозуміти еволюційну історію

Вересень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Розуміння файлів cookie та політики конфіденційності

Вересень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Стародавні річкові повені в Гангській рівнині дають уявлення про майбутні суперповені

Вересень 29, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі