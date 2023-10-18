Дослідження показує збільшення танення поверхневого льоду в Гренландії та зменшення танення в Антарктиді

A recent study conducted by researchers at Utrecht University and the University of California, Irvine (UCI) has revealed that surface ice melt in Greenland has been accelerating in recent decades, while in Antarctica, it has been slowing down. The scientists focused on the role of katabatic and Foehn winds in the melting process of Greenland’s ice sheet. These winds, which bring warm and dry air to the tops of glaciers, have contributed to a more than 10% increase in melting in Greenland over the past ten years. However, their impact on Antarctica’s ice sheet has decreased by 32%.

The study utilized regional climate model simulations to assess the effects of these winds on ice sheets in both Greenland and Antarctica. The results showed that the downslope winds are responsible for a significant amount of surface ice melt in both regions. This surface melt leads to runoff and ice shelf hydrofracture, resulting in increased freshwater flow to the oceans and ultimately contributing to sea-level rise.

Charlie Zender, co-author of the study and UCI professor of Earth system science, emphasized that while the winds’ impact is significant, the influences of global warming differ in the Southern and Northern Hemispheres. In Greenland, the warming temperatures combined with the effects of the winds have led to a 34% increase in total surface ice melt. Zender attributed this to the influence of global warming on the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), which has caused below-normal high latitude pressure and brought warm air to Greenland and the Arctic.

On the other hand, since 2000, Antarctica has experienced a decrease in total surface melt of about 15%. This reduction is primarily due to a decrease in wind-generated downslope melt caused by the collapse of two ice shelves in the Antarctic Peninsula. Additionally, the recovery of the ozone hole in the Antarctic stratosphere has provided temporary insulation, protecting the surface from additional melt.

It is crucial to monitor and model the melt in both Greenland and Antarctica as their ice sheets deteriorate, as they currently hold over 200 feet of water out of the ocean. The melting of these ice sheets has already contributed to a 0.75-inch rise in global sea level since 1992. While Greenland has been the primary driver of sea-level rise in recent decades, Antarctica is catching up and will eventually dominate future sea-level rise.

джерела:

– Study: “Wind-Associated Melt Trends and Contrasts Between the Greenland and Antarctic Ice Sheets” published in Geophysical Research Letters

– EcoWatch – About Us: Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.