Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Виявлено ще понад 100 ссавців, включно з котами

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 15, 2023
Виявлено ще понад 100 ссавців, включно з котами

A recent study has discovered that over 100 mammalian species, including cats, possess the ability to glow under ultraviolet (UV) light. This phenomenon, known as biofluorescence, occurs when animals absorb UV light and emit it in various colors of the electromagnetic spectrum. Unlike bioluminescence, which stems from internal reactions within an organism, biofluorescence is dependent on an external light source.

Previously, the platypus, opossums, and flying squirrels were the only known mammals to exhibit biofluorescence. However, this new research has expanded the list significantly, bringing the total number of glowing mammal species to 125. To conduct the study, researchers examined specimens at the Western Australia Museum’s collection and identified various biofluorescent mammals. Some of these included the leopard, red fox, polar bear, and domestic cat.

Interestingly, the study revealed that white and light-colored fur exhibited fluorescence in 107 out of the 125 species. Additionally, pigmented claws emitted a glow in 68 of the species. It was also found that biofluorescence occurs in both diurnal and nocturnal mammals, although the latter group tends to display a slightly higher prevalence of this trait.

However, researchers caution against using UV lights to locate glowing mammals at night, as exposure to UV light can damage their eyesight. Instead, they advise using red lights for spotlighting. Whether it’s finding a cat or a polar bear, it is best to exercise caution while exploring this fascinating aspect of mammalian biology.

джерела:
– Royal Society Open Science
– Western Australia Museum

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

наука

Таємниці Психеї, астероїда, багатого металом

Жовтень 16, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Перший політ NASA X-59 Supersonic відкладено на наступний рік

Жовтень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Розуміння складності людського розуму: картографування клітин мозку для цільової терапії

Жовтень 16, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Таємниці Психеї, астероїда, багатого металом

Жовтень 16, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Перший політ NASA X-59 Supersonic відкладено на наступний рік

Жовтень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Розуміння складності людського розуму: картографування клітин мозку для цільової терапії

Жовтень 16, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Геліосфера: гігантська бульбашка, що оточує нашу Сонячну систему

Жовтень 16, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі