Ілон Маск планує висадитися на Марс протягом наступних кількох років

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 9, 2023
During a video conference at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk expressed his optimism in SpaceX’s ability to successfully land on Mars within the next three to four years. Despite setbacks in previous test flights, Musk believes that the Starship spacecraft has a “decent chance” of reaching orbit on its second test flight.

SpaceX’s first test flight, which took place in April, encountered difficulties when the upper stage of the launch vehicle failed to separate, resulting in a mid-air explosion. Subsequently, the FAA grounded the Starship and outlined 63 corrective actions that SpaceX needs to implement in order to prevent such incidents in the future.

Elon Musk’s statement aligns with previous predictions made by SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, who anticipated that we could witness human presence on Mars within this decade. The Starship, consisting of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket, is a fully reusable system designed to transport crew and cargo to various destinations, including Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars.

Before the ill-fated April launch, SpaceX attempted a flight in March 2021, which also resulted in a fiery explosion. In response, the FAA provided SpaceX with a list of 75 measures that needed to be implemented to obtain a launch license.

Although the first launch ended in an explosion, Musk considers it a success since SpaceX was able to learn from the incident. However, before SpaceX can proceed to another launch, the company must acquire authorization from the FAA and meet environmental approval requirements from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

In conclusion, Elon Musk remains determined to push forward with his ambitions to reach Mars. Despite setbacks, SpaceX continues to refine its Starship spacecraft, aiming to make significant progress in the next few years.

