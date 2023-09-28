Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

China’s Chief Scientist Questions India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

ByГабріель Бота

Вересень 28, 2023
China’s Chief Scientist Questions India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

The chief scientist of China’s first lunar mission, Ouyang Ziyuan, has raised doubts about India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was celebrated as a source of national pride. According to Ziyuan, the Chandrayaan-3 lander did not touch down on the Moon’s southern pole as claimed by India’s space agency, ISRO.

Ziyuan suggests that the lander actually landed 619 kilometers away from the polar region, far from the Moon’s south pole. His argument is based on his perception of the Moon’s south pole, which he believes to be smaller due to the planet’s tilt of only 1.5 degrees. While NASA designates 80 to 90 degrees as the Moon’s south pole, Ziyuan calculates that it lies between 88.5 to 90 degrees.

India had previously announced that the Chandrayaan-3 lander would touch down at approximately 70 degrees latitude. However, Ziyuan’s claims contradict this information. It is worth noting that India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission aimed to land a space probe on the lunar south pole, marking a historic milestone for the country.

India has been making efforts to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover, which entered hibernation after its unsuccessful landing attempt. The Indian space agency, ISRO, has been persistently attempting to establish communication with the lander and rover before the next sunset on the Moon which will occur on October 6.

джерела:

– Chandrayaan-3 mission: https://www.isro.gov.in/chandrayaan-3-mission

– China’s lunar mission: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Lunar_Exploration_Program

By Габріель Бота

Схожі теми

наука

Індія успішно приземлилася поблизу південного полюса Місяця

Жовтень 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Китай запустить Queqiao-2 для підтримки місячного зв'язку

Жовтень 1, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Інноваційний пластир для безперервного моніторингу рівня глюкози

Жовтень 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа

Ти пропустив

наука

Індія успішно приземлилася поблизу південного полюса Місяця

Жовтень 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Китай запустить Queqiao-2 для підтримки місячного зв'язку

Жовтень 1, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Інноваційний пластир для безперервного моніторингу рівня глюкози

Жовтень 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Високочутливий і стабільний гнучкий електрохімічний датчик для виявлення біомаркерів

Жовтень 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі