Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Китайська місія Chang'e 6 доставить пакистанський супутник на Місяць

ByМамфо Брешіа

Жовтень 2, 2023
Китайська місія Chang'e 6 доставить пакистанський супутник на Місяць

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced that the Chang’e 6 mission, China’s upcoming lunar mission scheduled for the first half of 2024, will carry a satellite from Pakistan to the moon. This news was reported by The News, a Pakistani media outlet.

In addition to Pakistan, the Chang’e 6 mission will also transport payloads from the European Space Agency (ESA), France, and Italy. The French instruments onboard the mission will test for radioactive gas, while the ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System will be utilized for their respective research purposes.

The inclusion of Pakistan’s satellite, called CubeSat, in this mission highlights China’s efforts to accelerate the International Lunar Research Station project. The CNSA aims to foster international collaborations in space exploration, and they anticipate further partnerships to emerge as a result of this initiative.

The primary objective of the Chang’e 6 mission is to collect samples from the dark side of the moon and safely return them to Earth. Previous lunar missions had only collected samples from the near surface of the moon, making this endeavor particularly significant. By analyzing samples from different parts of the moon, scientists hope to gain insights into its age and geological history.

Following the Chang’e 6 mission, the CNSA plans to launch the Chang’e 7 robotic mission to the moon’s south pole. This upcoming mission will search for signs of ice and conduct further investigations into the region’s atmosphere and weather conditions.

This mission signifies China’s commitment to advancing lunar exploration and promoting international cooperation in space research.

Sources: The News

Note: URLs of the source are not included as per the instruction.

By Мамфо Брешіа

Схожі теми

наука

Широконейтралізуючі антитіла (bnAbs) та їхня роль у ВІЛ-інфекції

Жовтень 5, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Китай планує розширити свою космічну станцію, оскільки життєвий цикл МКС наближається до кінця

Жовтень 5, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Northrop Grumman об’єднує зусилля з Voyager Space у комерційній космічній станції

Жовтень 5, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу

Ти пропустив

наука

Широконейтралізуючі антитіла (bnAbs) та їхня роль у ВІЛ-інфекції

Жовтень 5, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Китай планує розширити свою космічну станцію, оскільки життєвий цикл МКС наближається до кінця

Жовтень 5, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Northrop Grumman об’єднує зусилля з Voyager Space у комерційній космічній станції

Жовтень 5, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Як фізика врятувала атом: розуміння будівельних блоків реальності

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі