Переслідування взаємодії між бактеріями: аналіз колективної поведінки

ByМамфо Брешіа

Жовтень 6, 2023
Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization have developed a new model that demonstrates how chasing interactions between bacterial species can induce dynamical patterns in their organization. Their findings, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, shed light on the mechanisms of collective behavior in bacterial populations.

The model focuses on the non-reciprocal interaction between two bacterial species, where one species chases the other while the other aims to repel. The researchers discovered that this chase-and-avoid interaction alone is enough to form structural patterns. The specific pattern that emerges depends on the strength of the interaction. Interestingly, the individual bacteria appear to move in a disordered manner, with the structural pattern becoming visible only at a higher level of organization.

Previous studies have proposed models that include both inter- and intraspecies interactions to form patterns. However, this new model demonstrates that the presence of bacterial motility, rather than adhesion or alignment, is sufficient to create complex super-structures encompassing millions of individuals.

What makes this model even more significant is its applicability beyond bacterial species. It can be used to understand other collective behaviors such as those observed in light-controlled microswimmers, social insects, animal groups, and robotic swarms. By considering multiple species and interactions, the model provides insights into the formation of large-scale structures in networks with many components.

This research contributes to our understanding of how individual interactions give rise to collective behavior and self-organization in various biological systems. It opens up new avenues for studying and predicting complex patterns in diverse populations.

Джерело: Товариство Макса Планка

