Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Isro чекає відповіді від посадкового апарата Chandrayaan-3 і марсохода на Місяці

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 23, 2023
Isro чекає відповіді від посадкового апарата Chandrayaan-3 і марсохода на Місяці

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is still waiting for a response from the lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, three days after sunrise on the Moon. Isro Chairman, S Somanath, stated that there has been no signal so far, but there is still hope that the systems may wake up in the future. During the lunar day, which lasts for 14 Earth days, there is continuous sunlight, causing the temperature to increase. This increase in temperature may warm up the systems on the lander and rover, giving them a chance to wake up even on the 14th day.

If the systems do wake up, there are multiple advantages to be gained. One of the primary benefits would be the ability to repeat in-situ experiments. Experiment data collected from different locations on the Moon’s surface would provide a better representation of the terrain and its characteristics. Additionally, other instruments, such as the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere, would benefit from probing the Moon from different locations and different times.

Even if the lander and rover do not wake up, the Chandrayaan-3 mission can still be considered successful. It achieved its mission objectives of demonstrating safe and soft landing, rover mobility, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The data already collected from the awake systems will provide valuable information.

Isro scientists believe that having a second innings for Vikram and Pragyan would be a bonus for the mission, but the primary goals have already been achieved. The equatorial region of the Moon has been extensively studied, and obtaining data from multiple locations would enrich our understanding of the lunar surface.

джерела:
– Sunrise on Moon, Isro has heard nothing from Chandrayaan-3 lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) – Times of India

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Виявлення тривимірних форм і динаміки магнітних скірміонів у сипучих матеріалах

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Погляд на гравітаційні хвилі Чумацького Шляху за допомогою імітованої карти

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Місія NASA OSIRIS-REx успішно повернула зразок астероїда

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Виявлення тривимірних форм і динаміки магнітних скірміонів у сипучих матеріалах

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Погляд на гравітаційні хвилі Чумацького Шляху за допомогою імітованої карти

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Місія NASA OSIRIS-REx успішно повернула зразок астероїда

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Антарктичний морський лід досяг рекордно низького рівня, що вказує на погіршення кліматичних змін

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі