Нові відкриття cFos і імунореактивних клітин 53BP1 в гіпокампі

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) have made significant strides in understanding the role of cFos and 53BP1 immunoreactive cells in the hippocampus. A targeted replacement mouse model was used to investigate the effects of fear conditioning on these cells in different age groups and genders.

Previous studies have shown that cFos, a marker of neuronal activity, can be induced in response to fear conditioning. However, the latest research found a gender-specific difference in cFos activation. Young female mice exhibited a transient increase in cFos immunoreactive cells after fear conditioning, whereas young male mice did not show the same response.

Interestingly, middle-aged female and male mice with the E2 form of the apolipoprotein E4 (apoE) gene maintained the transient increase in cFos immunoreactive cells, while those with the E3 and E4 forms did not. This suggests that the presence of the E2 allele may confer a protective effect against the age-related decline in cFos activation.

In contrast, there were no differences detected in 53BP1 immunoreactive cells between the different groups. 53BP1 is a marker for DNA damage response and repair processes.

These findings have important implications for understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying fear conditioning and age-related changes in neuronal activity. The gender-specific and allele-specific differences in cFos activation highlight the complex interplay between genetic factors, age, and neuronal function.

The OHSU Microscopy Core Facilities were instrumental in capturing representative images of the cFos and 53BP1 immunoreactive cells in the CA1 region of the hippocampus. These images provide valuable visual evidence of the differences observed in the study.

Further research is required to fully elucidate the underlying mechanisms and potential therapeutic implications of these findings. By unraveling the intricate connections between genetic factors and neuronal activity, scientists can pave the way for novel approaches in the prevention and treatment of age-related cognitive decline.