Потенціал океанів зберігати вуглекислий газ і пом’якшувати зміни клімату

The Earth’s oceans cover a significant portion of its surface, approximately 70%, and have the ability to store carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. This capacity of the oceans to capture and retain carbon dioxide is being extensively studied by scientists in an effort to understand the dynamics and potential of carbon sequestration.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and its partners are conducting research to investigate various aspects of carbon storage in the oceans. These studies aim to determine how carbon enters the oceans, the amount of carbon currently sequestered, the potential for increased capture, and the duration of carbon containment. Additionally, scientists are exploring the role of certain minerals in enhancing the storage process and mitigating ocean acidification.

One area of focus for the USGS is the carbon transported from tidal wetlands into the oceans. Tidal wetlands serve as a link between land and sea, and plants in these areas absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Some of this carbon is stored in the plants’ roots and soil, while a portion is transferred to seawater. The remaining carbon is released back into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. Studying this carbon movement provides valuable insights into mitigating ocean acidification.

Another USGS-led project examines the potential for adding the mineral olivine to coastlines to increase carbon storage in the oceans. Olivine is known to naturally absorb carbon dioxide and can be introduced to coastal regions in the form of light green sand. Researchers are investigating how olivine alters the chemistry of seawater and whether it can effectively capture and retain carbon dioxide released from wetlands.

These scientific endeavors play a crucial role in informing decision-making for governments, organizations, and private entities involved in land management and coastal restoration. Understanding carbon storage capabilities in the oceans helps in planning infrastructure, addressing sea level rise and erosion, and assessing strategies to reduce atmospheric carbon.

The USGS utilizes various methods to measure carbon exchange, including transparent cylinder chambers to monitor gas exchange between ecosystems and the atmosphere. Sensor technology is employed to measure water flow between wetlands and the ocean and to analyze water chemistry. By combining these measurements with satellite imagery, scientists can estimate the movement of carbon in wetlands and the potential for increased carbon storage in oceans.

Collaborative partnerships are essential to these research efforts. The USGS works alongside federal agencies, academic institutions, and industry partners to broaden the knowledge base and drive innovation in carbon sequestration. Partners like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the National Park Service, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution contribute expertise and resources to facilitate comprehensive studies.

Overall, by delving into the potential of oceans to store carbon dioxide, scientists are opening doors to effective climate change mitigation strategies. Understanding the role of wetlands and oceans in the carbon cycle contributes to a comprehensive approach to address human-caused carbon emissions and climate change.

Визначення:

– Carbon sequestration: The process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide to mitigate its release into the atmosphere.

– Ocean acidification: The ongoing decrease in the pH of the Earth’s oceans, primarily caused by the absorption of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

– Olivine: A mineral that naturally absorbs carbon dioxide and can be utilized to enhance carbon storage in the oceans.

джерела:

– U.S. Geological Survey (USGS): https://www.usgs.gov/index.php/

– Національне управління океанічних і атмосферних досліджень (NOAA)

– Служба національних парків

– Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

– Vesta

– Національне управління з аеронавтики та дослідження космічного простору (NASA)

– University of Connecticut

– Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

– California State University East Bay

– City College of New York

– Silvestrum Climate Associates