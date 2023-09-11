Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Новий лабіринт: м’які роботи орієнтуються у складних просторах за допомогою фізичного інтелекту

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 11, 2023
Новий лабіринт: м’які роботи орієнтуються у складних просторах за допомогою фізичного інтелекту

Soft robots made from liquid crystal elastomer can navigate complex spaces without computer or human input. Developed by a team at North Carolina State University, these robots rely on the concept of physical intelligence, meaning their behaviors are dictated by the materials they are made from and their structural design. The robots, resembling pieces of string, have been able to navigate mazes and even negotiate around moving obstacles.

The team recently unveiled an improved version of the robot that can handle even more complicated scenarios. The robots are made from the same liquid crystal elastomer as before, but the key difference is the asymmetrical design. One half of the robot is a twisted ribbon that can stretch into a straight line, while the other half is a tighter twist that also twists around itself. This asymmetry creates different forces on each end of the robot, allowing it to turn without having to come into contact with an object.

The robot, named the “maze escaper” by the authors, is able to navigate mazes with moving walls and gaps smaller than its body size. The ability to move in arcs allows it to wiggle its way free from tight spots. The researchers believe that this technology has potential applications in soft robot design, particularly for applications where the robots can harvest heat energy from their environment.

This breakthrough in soft robotics demonstrates the power of physical intelligence and opens up possibilities for innovative approaches in robot design. The study detailing this development is published in the journal Science Advances.

джерела:
– Journal: Science Advances
– North Carolina State University

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Здатність Землі підтримувати людські суспільства, яким загрожує перевищення планетних кордонів

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Шлях до запуску: Досягнення ключових віх у коаліції Carbon Mapper

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Астрофотограф потрапив до короткого списку «Астрономічний фотограф року».

Вересень 15, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

Новини

Оновлення Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 представляє нові переваги дерева навичок, натхненні аніме Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Apple представляє Apple Watch Series 9 з нейтральним викидом вуглецю, щоб зменшити вплив на навколишнє середовище

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Чіп Фуз Хенд робить ескіз концептуального автомобіля Mustang Racing для SEMA

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі