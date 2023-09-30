NASA успішно дістало зразки астероїдів із глибокого космосу

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft has successfully returned samples of an asteroid from deep space after a seven-year mission. Upon its arrival back on Earth, the small capsule containing the samples parachuted into the Utah desert, while the mothership continued its journey to another asteroid.

The capsule landed in a remote military area four hours after being released from 63,000 miles away. The Mars mission recovery operations team announced the successful landing, with the capsule landing three minutes ahead of schedule. The parachute used during descent opened four times higher than expected, indicating a higher deceleration rate.

To the relief of scientists and mission controllers, the capsule remained intact and free of any contamination, preserving its 4.5 billion-year-old samples. Within two hours of landing, the capsule was transported to a temporary cleanroom at the Defense Department’s Utah Test and Training Range.

At present, it is estimated that the capsule contains at least one cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu. The exact amount will be confirmed when the container is opened in the next few days. Some material has already spilled and floated away during the collection process three years ago.

Japan is the only other country to successfully bring back asteroid samples, but NASA’s mission marks the largest sample return since the Apollo moon landings. The samples collected will provide invaluable insights into the formation of Earth and life, giving scientists an extraordinary glimpse into our solar system’s early stages.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission began in 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018, collecting the samples in 2020 using a vacuum arm. The spacecraft has covered a distance of 4 billion miles throughout its journey.

The samples will be flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Monday morning. The Johnson Space Center already houses hundreds of pounds of moon rocks gathered by the Apollo astronauts. Scientists are eager to open the container and precisely measure the amount of material obtained from Bennu.

The Osiris-Rex mission’s success brings NASA one step closer to understanding the early chemical composition of asteroids, the formation of water, and the building blocks of life. The data collected will also be crucial for future efforts to deflect asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth. As Osiris-Rex continues its mission, it is currently heading towards the asteroid Apophis, which it will reach in 2029.

This successful retrieval of asteroid samples represents NASA’s third sample return from deep-space robotic missions. The agency previously retrieved samples of solar wind with the Genesis spacecraft in 2004 and successfully delivered comet dust with the Stardust spacecraft in 2006. While plans for returning Mars samples are currently on hold, the Perseverance rover has been collecting core samples on the planet for future transport to Earth.

джерела:

– Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press