Wildly Divergent Jaws: The Evolutionary Story of Noctilionoid Bats

A fascinating study published in Nature Communications reveals that a group of more than 200 closely related species of bats, known as noctilionoids, have evolved wildly divergent jaws to exploit different food sources. These noctilionoid bats, mainly found in the American tropics, have undergone dramatic adaptations in their tooth number, size, shape, and position. By comparing these species, researchers gain insights into how mammalian faces, particularly jaws and teeth, have evolved and developed over time.

The study, led by Alexa Sadier from the Institute of Evolutionary Science of Montpellier in France, utilized CT scans and other methods to analyze the jaws, premolars, and molars of over 100 noctilionoid bat species. The research team compared the relative sizes of teeth and other cranial features among species with different dietary preferences, shedding light on how these variations are generated during development.

One striking finding from the study is that bats with longer jaws tend to have three premolars and three molars on each side of the jaw, similar to many nectar-feeders and insect-eaters. On the other hand, fruit-eating bats with shorter jaws often lack the middle premolar or the back molar, or both, due to space constraints. They also tend to have wider front molars because the initial teeth that emerge in a shorter jaw grow larger as there is limited space for subsequent teeth.

Noctilionoid bats have evolved a tremendous diversity of diets in a relatively short period of time—around 25 million years. This raises intriguing questions about how their jaws and teeth have adapted to enable such rapid dietary changes. While the exact triggers for this dietary adaptation frenzy remain unknown, it is fascinating to note that noctilionoid bats now consume insects, fruit, nectar, fish, and blood, including the infamous vampire bats.

By studying the evolution of bats’ jaws and teeth, researchers hope to better understand the fundamental biological processes that govern tooth growth, shape, and size in mammals. This aspect of tooth development is not yet fully understood, as previous studies have primarily focused on mice, which have different dental structures compared to bats and humans.

The ongoing project led by Sadier and her team will continue to unravel the mysteries of mammalian dental evolution and contribute to our understanding of how evolution shapes various mammalian features. By investigating the genetic and developmental patterns that control tooth development in bats, this research promises to provide valuable insights into the broader field of evolutionary biology and the processes that have shaped the animal kingdom.