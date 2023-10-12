Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Кільцеподібне сонячне затемнення наближається до Британської Колумбії, але погода може зіпсувати краєвид

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 12, 2023
Кільцеподібне сонячне затемнення наближається до Британської Колумбії, але погода може зіпсувати краєвид

An annular solar eclipse, a celestial event where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, will be visible in parts of Earth’s western hemisphere this weekend. In British Columbia (B.C.), the eclipse will be visible for approximately two-and-a-half hours on Saturday, between 8:08 a.m. and 10:38 a.m. The peak of the eclipse is estimated to occur at 9:20 a.m.

Unlike a full solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse creates a ring of light around the moon’s shadow. The next total eclipse is scheduled for April 8, 2024.

Unfortunately, B.C.’s South Coast may miss out on witnessing the event due to showers forecasted throughout the day. However, other parts of North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to see the eclipse. Cities such as Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas, are among the best spots to view the event. Additionally, countries like Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama will also have good visibility for the eclipse.

It is essential to note that looking directly at the eclipse can harm the eyes. To safely observe the annular eclipse, sky-gazers are advised to wear specially designed glasses or create their own viewing devices using household objects. Protecting the eyes is paramount to avoid any damage or discomfort.

джерела:

– Timeanddate.com
– Канадське космічне агентство
– NASA Sun & Space Twitter account

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

наука

Життя після космосу: пристосування до гравітації та побиття рекордів

Жовтень 14, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Космічний корабель NASA Psyche відправляється в місію до металевого астероїда

Жовтень 14, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Вплив сонячного затемнення на погодні умови

Жовтень 14, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Життя після космосу: пристосування до гравітації та побиття рекордів

Жовтень 14, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Космічний корабель NASA Psyche відправляється в місію до металевого астероїда

Жовтень 14, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Вплив сонячного затемнення на погодні умови

Жовтень 14, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Космічний корабель NASA Psyche починає подорож до металевого астероїда

Жовтень 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі