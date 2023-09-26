Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Вчені виявили в Австралії найбільшого скам’янілого павука-люка

ByМамфо Брешіа

Вересень 26, 2023
Scientists in Australia have recently made a significant discovery by uncovering the fossilized remains of the largest trapdoor spider found in the country to date. Led by paleontologist Matthew McCurry, a team of scientists from the University of New South Wales and the Australian Museum Research Institute found the spider fossil near Gulgong, New South Wales. The discovery sheds light on the evolutionary history of spiders and provides valuable insights into their extinction.

The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi after Simon McClusky who discovered it, is estimated to be between 11 and 16 million years old. It measures just under an inch, which is larger than most trapdoor spiders. The spider belongs to the Barychelidae family and is the first of its kind to be found worldwide.

According to McCurry, the closest living relative of the fossilized spider inhabits wet forests ranging from Singapore to Papua New Guinea. This suggests that the group of spiders once existed in similar environments in mainland Australia but went extinct as the continent became more arid.

The fossilized spider features hair-like structures on its appendages, which help it sense chemicals and vibrations. These structures serve as a defense mechanism against attackers and aid in communication through sounds, according to Professor Michael Frese from the University of Canberra.

In comparison to other spider fossils, this discovery is the second-largest in the world, falling just millimeters short of the previously discovered Mongolarachne jurassica in modern-day China.

The finding of the Megamonodontium mccluskyi fossil fills a crucial gap in scientists’ understanding of the evolutionary history and extinction of spiders in Australia. It will continue to be studied by researchers at the Australian Museum to uncover more information about this ancient species.

джерела:
– Університет Нового Південного Уельсу
– Australian Museum Research Institute
– Музей Квінсленда
– Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

