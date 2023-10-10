Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Вражаюче кільцеподібне сонячне затемнення відбудеться цієї суботи

ByГабріель Бота

Жовтень 10, 2023
Вражаюче кільцеподібне сонячне затемнення відбудеться цієї суботи

Stargazers and astronomers are in for a treat this Saturday as an annular solar eclipse is set to occur. This cosmic phenomenon will be visible in parts of the US, Mexico, South America, and Central America, with the US experiencing at least a partial eclipse. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most but not all of the Sun’s light. This creates a thin ring, or annulus, of light, leading to the event being called an annular eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which allows observers to see the Corona, an annular solar eclipse is rarer and offers a unique visual experience.

The path of the October 14 eclipse will span a wide area, presenting different viewing opportunities depending on your location. Those within the path of annularity will witness the full “ring of fire” effect, while nearby regions will experience a partial eclipse. It is crucial to plan ahead and find a suitable viewing location away from city lights and tall buildings in order to have a clear view of the sky during the eclipse.

It is important to note that looking directly at the Sun, even during an eclipse, can cause severe eye damage or blindness. To safely view the annular solar eclipse, protective equipment such as approved eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector should be used. It is also advised to attend public viewing events organized by astronomy clubs and organizations, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

джерела:
– Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
– НАСА

By Габріель Бота

Схожі теми

наука

Цієї суботи в Альберті можна буде побачити часткове сонячне затемнення

Жовтень 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Сонячні бурі: загроза сучасним технологіям та інфраструктурі

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Кільця стародавніх дерев показують руйнівну сонячну бурю, яка може вплинути на сучасну цивілізацію

Жовтень 12, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Цієї суботи в Альберті можна буде побачити часткове сонячне затемнення

Жовтень 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Сонячні бурі: загроза сучасним технологіям та інфраструктурі

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Кільця стародавніх дерев показують руйнівну сонячну бурю, яка може вплинути на сучасну цивілізацію

Жовтень 12, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Марсіанський вертоліт NASA Ingenuity встановив новий рекорд швидкості під час 62-го польоту

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі