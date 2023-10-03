Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Розкриття механізму регуляції цільових генів MITF

ByВікі Ставропулу

Жовтень 3, 2023
Розкриття механізму регуляції цільових генів MITF

Researchers from Ludwig Oxford have made a significant discovery regarding the microphthalmia-associated transcription factor (MITF) and how it regulates its target genes. MITF plays a critical role in the development of pigment cells and is also associated with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The findings of this study, published in Nature Communications, reveal key insights into the mechanisms behind MITF’s control over gene expression.

The researchers, led by Pakavarin Louphrasitthiphol and Colin Goding, found that the acetylation of a specific lysine residue, K206, inhibits MITF’s ability to bind to DNA elements related to differentiation. Acetylation alters MITF’s DNA-binding preferences by modifying the proteins CBP/p300. This discovery offers valuable insights into the pathology of Waardenburg syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by pigmentation defects associated with a mutation in K206.

Another notable observation from the study is that over 40% of MITF molecules in the nucleus remain tightly bound to DNA, with extended residence times of over 100 seconds. This extended binding duration suggests that MITF may have a role in establishing and maintaining specific chromatin structures in melanocytes, similar to other transcription regulators involved in chromatin organization.

Understanding the mechanisms that regulate MITF’s target selectivity and DNA binding is crucial in comprehending the development of melanoma and guiding future therapeutic strategies. Further research in this area may focus on exploring the precise molecular interactions involved in MITF’s DNA binding and acetylation, as well as investigating the contribution of other factors to its target selectivity. Such knowledge could pave the way for targeted interventions in melanoma treatment, as well as other diseases related to pigment cell development.

Джерело: Nature Communications (2023) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41793-7

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Виявлено новий метод енергоефективного виробництва сечовини

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Стародавня архітектурна техніка надихає на новий підхід до підвищення продуктивності металево-органічної конструкції

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Важливість керування налаштуваннями файлів cookie для персоналізованого веб-досвіду

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Виявлено новий метод енергоефективного виробництва сечовини

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Стародавня архітектурна техніка надихає на новий підхід до підвищення продуктивності металево-органічної конструкції

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Важливість керування налаштуваннями файлів cookie для персоналізованого веб-досвіду

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Південнокорейські дослідники протестують проти запропонованих урядом скорочень бюджету на дослідження

Жовтень 5, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі