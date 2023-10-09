Нові відкриття гамма-променів Pulsar кидають виклик традиційним моделям

Scientists have made an intriguing discovery in the world of pulsars, shedding light on the complexities of these fascinating cosmic objects. Pulsars, fast-rotating neutron stars, are renowned for emitting regular radio waves that have been used as a means of measuring time in the cosmos. However, a recent observation of gamma rays from the Vela Pulsar has left astronomers puzzled and eager to understand the source of their tremendous energy.

The Vela gamma rays, with energies exceeding 20 teraelectronvolts, were detected by the High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS). While high-energy gamma rays have been observed in pulsars before, the intensity of the Vela bursts has posed a new challenge. Typically, the magnetic fields of neutron stars cause charged particles to emit light when they are trapped within the fields and accelerated near the speed of light. This phenomenon leads to the emission of regular pulses of light, making pulsars easily detectable.

In the case of the Vela Pulsar, however, the gamma rays emitted are much more intense than what is expected from its magnetic fields alone. Scientists have observed that the energetic light cone associated with the Vela Pulsar is unusually wide, suggesting that the mechanism responsible for generating high-energy particles may differ from traditional models. One possibility is that charged particles are initially accelerated in a wider area, and as they are drawn into the narrow light cone by the magnetic field, they retain their high energy. Alternatively, a combination of strong magnetic fields and a powerful stellar wind may hyper-accelerate the particles.

These findings underscore the need for further research and highlight the significance of understanding the interaction between intense magnetic fields and charged particles. The discovery also challenges traditional models and expands our understanding of the upper limits of energy. Such knowledge has implications not only for pulsars but also for other cosmic phenomena characterized by powerful magnetic fields, including those associated with black holes.

Посилання:

The HESS Collaboration. “Discovery of a radiation component from the Vela pulsar reaching 20 teraelectronvolts.” Nature Astronomy (2023)