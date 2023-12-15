Телескоп NASA зафіксував рекордний спалах на Сонці, який спричинив радіоперешкоди

Summary: A recent solar flare captured by a NASA telescope has caused significant radio interference on Earth. This flare, the largest since 2017, resulted in two hours of disrupted communication in parts of the US and other sunlit regions. The sunspot region responsible for the eruption is currently being monitored for the possibility of a coronal mass ejection directed towards Earth.

In a significant celestial event, a recent solar flare recorded by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has stunned scientists with its magnitude. This massive solar flare caused a temporary disruption in radio communication on Earth, affecting various parts of the United States and other sunlit regions. The flare, the largest observed since 2017, had a profound impact, with multiple pilots reporting communication disruptions across the country.

The government’s Space Weather Prediction Center highlighted the widespread interference caused by the solar flare. The eruption originated from the far northwest section of the sun, as reported by the center. Scientists are currently closely monitoring the sunspot region, analyzing the potential for a coronal mass ejection, also known as a surge of plasma, to be directed towards our planet.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, launched in 2010, played a crucial role in capturing this remarkable event. The spacecraft, situated in an exceptionally high orbit around the Earth, constantly monitors the sun. The captured footage reveals a dazzling surge of energy in extreme ultraviolet light, displaying the immense power of the flare.

This alarming event serves as a reminder that the sun is rapidly approaching the peak of its solar cycle, which occurs approximately every 11 years. Scientists predict that the maximum sunspot activity is expected in 2025, indicating further potential for such solar flares in the near future.

While scientists continue to study and analyze the impact of this solar flare, it is evident that our reliance on radio communication may face intermittent challenges as we navigate through this extraordinary period of solar activity.