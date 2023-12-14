Дослідження показало, що астероїди мають обертальний вплив, схожий на вигнуту кулю. Форми земних ударних кратерів

A recent study has uncovered new information about the formation of impact craters on Earth. Contrary to previous beliefs, it is not just the velocity of the asteroid that plays a role in the shape of the craters, but also the spin and clumpiness of the asteroid.

The research, published in the journal Physical Review E, suggests that loosely bound clumpy asteroids with curveball-like spins are responsible for creating some of Earth’s uniquely shaped craters. The study focused on Barringer Crater in Arizona, which is approximately 49,000 years old and resembles a bowl embedded in the ground.

Traditionally, it was thought that spinning asteroids would create deeper craters. However, the study found that rapidly spinning “rubble-piles,” similar to those found in asteroid Bennu, actually produce wider and shallower craters. This is because the weakly-bound components of these asteroids spread out upon impact, creating a broader impact zone.

Understanding the different types of craters and how they are formed is crucial for scientists to gain insights into the processes involved. By studying the spin and clumpiness of asteroids, researchers hope to unravel the mysteries of impact crater formation and how materials from the impactor spread after a collision.

This discovery highlights the importance of considering overlooked parameters such as spin and clumpiness in studying celestial bodies. It challenges previous assumptions and opens up new avenues for further research in this field.

As we continue to explore the solar system and beyond, this study serves as a reminder that there is still much to learn about the forces that shape our universe and the intricate interactions between celestial objects.