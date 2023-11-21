Elon Musk’s social media company, X, has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America and one of its staff members, alleging that a published investigative report falsely claimed that Nazi content ran on the X app alongside advertisements from major corporations. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and an order for Media Matters to remove the article.

The lawsuit comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Media Matters for possible fraudulent activity. Paxton stated that they are closely examining the issue to ensure that the public has not been deceived by radical left-wing organizations.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has also expressed interest in the matter. The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, alleges that Media Matters’ portrayal of the X app is misleading because it does not accurately reflect what typical users see.

X claims that Media Matters deliberately manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts next to extremist content to harm X’s advertising sales. However, Media Matters President Angelo Carusone has dismissed the lawsuit as a frivolous attempt to silence X’s critics, stating that the website stands behind its reporting.

The lawsuit reveals a growing conflict involving Musk, critics of X, and the company’s troubled relationship with advertisers. Last week, Musk made controversial remarks on X that embraced a conspiracy theory deemed antisemitic. Media Matters published its report the next day, further damaging X’s reputation by highlighting the presence of Nazi posts alongside advertisements from prominent companies.

X has seen a number of advertisers pause their spending on the platform in response to the report. These advertisers include Comcast and NBCUniversal. The lawsuit alleges that Media Matters intentionally interfered with contracts between X and its advertisers, disparaged X with false statements, and unlawfully interfered with business relationships.

It is important to note that X and Musk do not dispute the existence of Nazi content on the app, with Musk defending its presence as a demonstration of free speech. However, X has claimed that Media Matters’ report did not accurately represent the app’s typical user experience.

SSS

1. What is X?

X is a social media company founded by Elon Musk.

2. What is Media Matters for America?

Media Matters for America is a progressive watchdog organization.

3. Why has X filed a lawsuit?

X has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America and one of its staff members over allegations of false reporting regarding Nazi content on the X app.

4. What are the legal claims made by X in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit alleges intentional interference with contracts, false statements, and unlawful interference with business relationships.

5. How has X responded to the lawsuit?

X has acknowledged the existence of Nazi material on the app but has defended it as a form of free speech.