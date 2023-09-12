Yeni Keşif: 120 Işıkyılı Uzaktaki Ötegezegende Yaşamın İpuçları

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have detected the presence of a molecule called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) in the atmosphere of an exoplanet known as K2-18 b. While DMS is primarily produced by phytoplankton on Earth, its presence on this distant planet suggests the possibility of life. The telescope, operated by NASA and the European and Canadian space agencies, observed the exoplanet in the constellation Leo, almost nine times the mass of Earth. In addition to DMS, the study also found an abundance of carbon-bearing molecules such as methane and carbon dioxide.

Bu keşif, K2-18 b'nin bir Hycean gezegeni, okyanusun üzerinde asılı hidrojen açısından zengin bir atmosfere sahip olduğuna inanılan bir tür ötegezegen olduğu teorisini destekliyor. Cambridge Üniversitesi'nden gökbilimci Nikku Madhusudhan, DMS'nin Dünya'ya özgü olduğunu ve yaşanabilir dış gezegenler için iyi bir biyolojik imza olduğunun tahmin edildiğini açıklıyor.

However, the scientists involved in the research caution that the evidence supporting the presence of DMS on K2-18 b is preliminary and requires further validation. Follow-up observations with the James Webb Space Telescope will be conducted to confirm these findings.

Araştırma ekibinin kullandığı yönteme iletim spektroskopisi adı veriliyor. Bu teknik, bir yıldızın ışığının bir dış gezegenin atmosferinden geçerken analiz edilmesini içerir. Gökbilimciler, atmosferdeki moleküller tarafından emilen ışığın dalga boylarını inceleyerek ötegezegenin moleküler bileşimini belirleyebilirler.

Bu çalışma, transmisyon spektroskopisi kullanılarak bir ötegezegenin atmosferinde metan ve hidrokarbonların ilk kez tespit edildiğine işaret ediyor. Amonyak ve karbon monoksit gibi moleküllerin yokluğu, metan ve karbon dioksitin varlığıyla birleştiğinde, K2-18 b'nin yüzeyinin altında bir okyanus olasılığını akla getiriyor.

K2-18 b orbits a cool dwarf star in the habitable zone, where liquid water could potentially exist on the planet’s surface. However, the temperature of the water and the planet’s habitability are still unknown. More observations are needed to establish the conditions necessary for life on this distant exoplanet.

Kaynak: Cambridge Üniversitesi, Astrophysical Journal Letters