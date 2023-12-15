Virginia Goodrich, Greater Scranton Ticaret Odası'nda 58 Yıl Sonra Emekli Oldu

Virginia Goodrich, affectionately known as “Ginger,” has bid farewell to her colleagues at the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce after an incredible 58-year career. Goodrich, who has been responsible for decorating the Christmas tree at the chamber for all those years, has become an iconic figure within the organization.

During her tenure, Goodrich accumulated an impressive collection of ornaments which now serves as a record for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. According to Chamber President Bob Durkin, she has also achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving employee of a Chamber of Commerce in the United States.

As Goodrich takes her final bow, her departure has left both colleagues and friends in a state of dismay. However, she herself is eager to step away from the hectic schedule that comes with her role. “I’m tired of making plans. I’m tired of calendars and schedules. I’m tired of being organized,” Goodrich expressed.

Reflecting on her journey since joining the chamber in 1965, Goodrich fondly remembered her first day when she struggled to find the light switch in her office. Despite the challenges, she takes pride in the economic impact the Chamber has achieved under her guidance. Through the years, the Chamber has played an instrumental role in recruiting large companies, selling them land, and even constructing buildings, all of which have contributed to the region’s thriving economy.

While she may be retiring, Goodrich will undoubtedly remain an important contact for the Chamber. Her vast knowledge of the organization’s history and her unwavering commitment to its success have cemented her legacy as an integral part of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.