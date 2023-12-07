Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Fragmanı Sızıntıları, Yaklaşan Oynanabilir Demoyu Ortaya Çıkarıyor

A leaked trailer for the highly anticipated game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, has taken the internet by storm. The trailer, which was accidentally uploaded by PlayStation Brazil and has since been removed, unveiled exciting new details about the game, including the release of a playable demo on January 11.

While the leak has left fans disappointed about the missing announcement from this year’s Game Awards, it has definitely sparked a lot of curiosity and anticipation. Quick-thinking fans managed to capture and reupload the footage, allowing a broader audience to catch a glimpse of what the game has to offer.

The newly revealed trailer not only focuses on the game’s captivating storyline but also provides more insight into the gameplay itself. From death-defying platforming sections to intense combat sequences, the two-minute trailer showcases the game’s visually stunning graphics and introduces players to Sargon, the game’s protagonist.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, announced earlier this year, marks a fresh take on Ubisoft’s beloved action-adventure franchise. While the publisher is still working on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, The Lost Crown is set to deliver a distinctive story with innovative mechanics and visuals.

In June, lucky gamers had the opportunity to experience a hands-on preview of the game. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with players praising the game’s unique shift towards a 2D Metroidvania style. This unexpected approach has breathed new life into the series, leaving fans excited and eager for what’s to come.

Recently, during a Nintendo Direct presentation, more gameplay footage was unveiled, further showcasing the evolving nature of the game. With each glimpse, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown continues to impress and build anticipation for its upcoming release.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of the playable demo, it’s clear that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is shaping up to be a game that stays true to its roots while delivering exciting new experiences for players. January 2024 cannot come soon enough!